Prassthanam screening: Jackie Shroff, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha and others attend

Celebrities such as Jackie Shroff, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Maanayata Dutt and others were spotted at the Prassthanam screening.

Prassthanam screening photos

Prassthanam makers organised a special screening in Mumbai on Tuesday, which was attended by many celebrities including Jackie Shroff, Ali Fazal and others. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

maanayata at Prassthanam screening

While Sanjay Dutt was missing at the event, we spotted Maanayata Dutt, the producer of Prassthanam, at the screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ali Fazal at Prassthanam screening

Ali Fazal, who plays Sanjay Dutt's son in the film, posed for the shutterbugs. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Richa Chadha at Prassthanam screening

Later, Richa Chadha joined Ali Fazal at the Praasthanam screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha at Prassthanam screening

The couple struck a pose for the cameras. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Prassthanam screening

Ali was also joined by Satyajeet Dubey for a click. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Jackie Shroff at Prassthanam screening

Jackie Shroff, who plays a cop in Praasthanam, was snapped at the event too. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

