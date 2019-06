Prakash Raj might have performed poorly in the recent Lok Sabha election, but that hasn't deterred the spirit of the popular actor-politician. Prakash is currently on a break in the picturesque Kashmir along with his family. Sharing several clicks from the beautiful state on his Twitter handle, Prakash also revealed he is shooting for a film side-by-side. Scroll on to see the photos posted by Prakash Raj. (Photo: Prakash Raj/Twitter)