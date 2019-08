Prabhas has found a pan-India fan following post his fantasy epic franchise Baahubali. While his Amarendra Baahubali still remains etched in our memory, the Telugu star is gearing up for his next big release, Saaho. But before he attained pan-India stardom, Prabhas was part of several Telugu movies. We dug into our Express Archives to give you some interesting throwback pics of the "Darling" of Indian cinema. (Photo: Express Archives)