MUST READ
- Amit Khare: The man in the corner office
- Pandora Papers: Arrested, facing Rs 7,000-crore default, Kolkata’s Nilesh Parekh went offshore
- Congress sticks to Gandhis: Sonia to stay on, clamour for Rahul’s return
- Recent killings in Valley have dashed Kashmiri Pandits' hope of going back
- Amitav Ghosh on connecting the dots between colonialism, capitalism in his book
- Boom in Ed-Tech gets bigger: M&As, fundraises soar, way above 2-year total
Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Katrina Kaif: 12 celebrity photos you should not miss todayUpdated: October 17, 2021 6:56:32 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- IndiaKerala downpour: Many moved to rehabilitation camps; death toll 18
- Channi, Sukhbir Badal condemn armed fighters forcibly entering Kabul gurudwara
- EntertainmentWhen Raj Babbar said wife Nadira was 'mature' enough to understand his love for Smita Patil
- EntertainmentThe Big Picture first impression: Strictly for Ranveer Singh fans
- TrendingThis 'low budget' version of Squid Game created by Nigerian kids impresses fans online
- Trending'Don't want to beg': Spirited elderly woman selling pens to earn a living wins hearts online
- SportsT20 World Cup Group Stage matches: All you need to know
- SportsPre World T20 warning: Franchise loyalties dividing Team India fans
- OpinionMindset that harms human rights
- Who are Nihangs, in spotlight after Singhu lynching?
- LifestyleFoods that will help boost your mood
- TechnologyWhat to expect from Apple’s 'Unleashed' product announcement event