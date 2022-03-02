Must Read
- Indian student killed in shelling in Ukraine’s Kharkiv
- All Indians have left Ukraine capital Kyiv: Foreign Secretary
- Want to know how the Russian Invasion of Ukraine impacts India? Subscribe to Express Premium
- 'Prove that you are with us,' Zelenskyy tells European leaders in emotional address
- Modi to stay for 3 days as BJP pulls out all stops for a Varanasi repeat
- Explained: How dependent is India on Russian weapons?
- Amit Shah interview: ‘Anger comes out when people do not have confidence in leadership'
Prabhas, Ankita Lokhande, Malaika Arora: 12 celeb photos you should not missUpdated: March 2, 2022 4:41:04 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- IndiaKejriwal to Tikait, KCR carries buzz of fresh alliances to Delhi
- Due to India's rising strength: PM on citizens' Ukraine evacuation
- EntertainmentPathaan teaser: Shah Rukh Khan calls India his religion; Deepika Padukone, John Abraham reveal his story
- EntertainmentJhund movie review: Amitabh Bachchan-starrer is an overlong meander
- TrendingWatch: When Ukrainian President Zelenskyy stole the show on Dancing with the Stars
- TrendingHere’s why ‘Iranian people’ is trending on Twitter after Joe Biden’s SOTU 2022 speech
- SportsThis Virat is an MS Dhoni fan, who likes to captain like his idol
- SportsSports and resistance: How Ukrainian icons are taking up arms to defend their country
- Opinion‘Rocket Boys’ gets Vikram Sarabhai wrong
- The row over a Toni Morrison book at US school
- LifestyleState of the Union address: Jill Biden, Nancy Pelosi and others support Ukraine through their fashion
- TechnologySamsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in pictures