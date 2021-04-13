Latest news
- No lockdown, but won’t let people suffer, says Adityanath as Covid cases surge
- ‘Torture’ of 28 prisoners: NHRC asks chief secy to report on action taken
- Factory output contracts for second straight mth; retail inflation inches up
- Bengal: Amid Covid vaccine shortage, doctors warn of post-poll strain on health system
- Stressed assets, Covid recast: RBI, bank chiefs meet
- Mamata calls for political ban on BJP leaders threatening more Sitalkuchis
- Didi ‘clean bowled’, spoke of violence via ‘khela hobe’: PM
- Gujarat: Man shares morphed video of CM Vijay Rupani, held
Pooja Hedge’s first look in Acharya to Venkatesh in Narappa: New posters of 9 films out on UgadiApril 13, 2021 12:09:49 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- EC bans BJP leader Rahul Sinha from campaigning for 48 hrs for his remarks on Cooch Behar killings
- On TMC smartphone screens, Mamata Banerjee as Durga
- EntertainmentJallianwala Bagh's 102nd anniversary: Looking for traces of the massacre in Bollywood
- EntertainmentRRR new poster: Ram Charan and Jr NTR feature in new celebratory poster on Ugadi
- TrendingIt’s raining memes online as Sensex crashes over 1,700 pts and investors lose more than Rs 8 lakh cr
- TrendingBurglar breaks in at US restaurant to steal some cash, kind owner offers job instead of punishment
- SportsSamson's effort in vain after Hooda hurricane hits Wankhede
- Why Hardik Pandya not bowling for MI is a cause of concern for Team India
- OpinionWeaponising faith: The Gyanvapi Mosque-Kashi Vishwanath dispute
- How effectively Sputnik V works against coronavirus
- LifestyleMira Kapoor is all set for a 'seasonal cleanse' this Navratri; are you?
- TechnologyApple working on combined TV box, HomePod speaker