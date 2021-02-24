6 / 16

She had shared about the film's journey, "Note from my father- Pooja my Gladiator 🔥🔥🔥. “ Hum taxi driver yeh kehtey hai ke safar shuru honey se pehley hum safar ke malik hotey hai magar jab safar shuru hotaa hai to safar hi malik hotaa hai.” Today as we begin the last leg of our journey.I feel unshackled! I carry no burden, no weight. No reputation to hold on to. No mission to accomplish. Nothing to prove to anyone. If the film works it belongs to all of you. If it does not, it’s mine.That’s the duty and also the privilege of the Director . You all gave me so much love and support for which I am very grateful. I love this film because each one of you made this possible. Ahh now I feel like a free bird. My wilderness is calling me. Saying “Mahesh chalein? “ #Sadak2 #sadak2diaries #visheshfilms #🖤."(Photo: Pooja Bhatt/Instagram)