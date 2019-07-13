Toggle Menu Sections
Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah are head-over-heels in love with each other

While neither Pooja Batra nor Nawab Shah has confirmed anything yet, the couple's social media photos suggest that they have indeed tied the knot.

nawab shah instagram

Bollywood actor Pooja Batra and Tiger Zinda Hai actor Nawab Shah recently tied the knot in a private ceremony. While the celebrities haven't confirmed anything yet, the duo's social media posts suggest that they have made things official. (Source: Instagram/nawabshah)

nawab shah and pooja batra

Pooja Batra recently shared this photo of herself with partner Nawab and captioned it, "Man Crush Everyday." (Source: Instagram/poojabatra)

pooja batra news

Of late, both Nawab and Pooja have been sharing photos of each other on their social media handles. (Source: Instagram/nawabshah)

nawab shah and pooja batra photos

"If you can’t find the sunshine, be with the sunshine," Nawab wrote as he shared this photo with Pooja. (Source: Instagram/nawabshah)

who is nawab shah

Nawab had shared this picture on his Instagram handle with a post that read, "Stars can’t shine without darkness." (Source: Instagram/nawabshah)

pooja batra instagram

Pooja was earlier married to orthopaedic surgeon Dr Sonu S Ahluwalia. The actor separated from him in 2011. (Source: Instagram/nawabshah)

