Entertainment Gallery PM Modi meets SRK, Aamir Khan and others to mark Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Rajkumar Hirani, Ekta Kapoor, Jackie Shroff met with PM Narendra Modi to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with prominent Bollywood celebrities to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Gandhi's anniversary was celebrated earlier on October 2. On the occasion, stars and film and television personalities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Rajkumar Hirani, Ekta Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and others were spotted with the PM. Shah Rukh put up this photo on Twitter and wrote, "Thank u @narendramodi for hosting us & having such an open discussion on #ChangeWithin & the role artistes can play in spreading awareness of the msgs of The Mahatma. Also the idea of a University of Cinema is extremely opportune!" Sonam Kapoor posted this group photo of herself, PM Modi and others. "#changewithin 🇮🇳 150 years and his ideas will remain engraved for a lifetime. Celebrate the Mahatma, the unity he stood for and the world he saw for us! Watch the video by clicking the link in my bio #ChangeWithin @RHFilmsOfficial." Kapil Sharma also shared a photo on Instagram featuring himself with PM Modi. He wrote in the caption, "आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी, आप से मिल कर और आपके विचार सुन कर बहुत अच्छा लगा। आप के कुशल नेतृत्व में हमारा देश नयीं नयीं ऊँचाइयों को छूता रहे और आप ऐसे ही हमारा मार्गदर्शन करते रहें, ईश्वर से यही प्रार्थना है! जय हिंद 🙏." Ekta Kapoor shared this selfie clicked by Jacqueline Fernandez. Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Kangana Ranaut can also be seen in the selfie. PM Modi's Instagram handle shared this photo and other pictures with celebrities. Team Kangana Ranaut's official Instagram account reposted Ekta Kapoor's post and captioned it, "#KanganaRanaut with her idol @narendramodi Ji along with the members of film fraternity for a special initiative, 'Change Within'."