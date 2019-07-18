Entertainment Gallery Photos of newlyweds Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah go viral Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah had a hush-hush wedding in New Delhi on July 4 with only their family in attendance. After announcing their wedding, actors Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah are not shying away from sharing pictures from their nuptial on social media. The two had a hush-hush wedding in Delhi on July 4 with only their family in attendance. Scroll to see adorable pictures of the much-in-love couple. (Photo: bollyholics/Instagram) Sharing a blissful moment from her wedding, Virasat actor Pooja Batra wrote, "We Did ♥️" Nawab Shah too shared a photo of himself with his ladylove and thanked everyone for their love and blessings. Another photo of them has Pooja Batra looking sultry in her red dress. The caption of the photo reads, "lady thinks like a boss ❤" In one of the photos, we see Nawab Shah giving the Haseena Maan Jayegi actor a peck on the cheek. Pooja Batra also shared a photo of herself with her mother at the wedding ceremony. "With My Wonder Woman. My Mom," she wrote along with the photo. Their wedding photographer Light Chamber also shared photos of the couple. Confirming her marriage with Nawab Shah, Pooja Batra told Bombay Times, "Yes, we are married. Nawab and I exchanged vows in Delhi, with only our families in attendance." Their wedding photographer Light Chamber also shared photos of the couple.