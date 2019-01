Rajinikanth fever has once again taken over South India with the release of Thalaivar's action-packed entertainer Petta. The Karthik Subbaraj directorial has come as a treat for Rajinikanth fans who are still not over his November 2018 release 2.0. Other than the superstar, Petta is packed with a terrific star cast including Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vijay Sethupathi, Sasikumar, Simran, Trisha and others. The film has hit theaters today along with Ajith's Viswasam. (Express photo: Janardhan Koushik)