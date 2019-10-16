Entertainment Gallery Pati Patni Aur Woh posters: Kartik, Bhumi and Ananya recreate the classic Pati Patni Aur Woh makers shared two official posters of the upcoming film that stars Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar. After revealing the character posters, the makers of Pati Patni Aur Woh shared the film's official posters on Wednesday. The movie starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday is a remake of 1978 film starring Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in the lead roles. In one of the posters, Kartik is inclining towards Bhumi, who plays his wife in the film. In another, Kartik aka Chintu Tyagi is seen attracted towards Ananya Panday, the ‘Woh’ of the film. This is the first time Kartik Aaryan is playing a simpleton. His character was introduced as "Oh My God... what a smile? Meet #ChintuTyagi from Kanpur, an idealistic husband," by the makers on Tuesday. Bhumi plays Kartik's onscreen wife. Sharing her poster, the makers wrote, "Zara high maintenance hain hum... Emotionally!!!" Ananya’s character has been kept under wraps so far. The film will release on December 6.