Pati Patni Aur Woh posters: Kartik, Bhumi and Ananya recreate the classic

Pati Patni Aur Woh makers shared two official posters of the upcoming film that stars Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar.

pati patni aur woh posters

After revealing the character posters, the makers of Pati Patni Aur Woh shared the film's official posters on Wednesday. The movie starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday is a remake of 1978 film starring Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in the lead roles.

kartik aaryan pati patni aur woh

In one of the posters, Kartik is inclining towards Bhumi, who plays his wife in the film.

pati patni aur woh release

In another, Kartik aka Chintu Tyagi is seen attracted towards Ananya Panday, the ‘Woh’ of the film.

kartik aaryan pati patni aur woh

This is the first time Kartik Aaryan is playing a simpleton. His character was introduced as "Oh My God... what a smile? Meet #ChintuTyagi from Kanpur, an idealistic husband," by the makers on Tuesday.

bhumi pednekar pati patni aur woh

Bhumi plays Kartik's onscreen wife. Sharing her poster, the makers wrote, "Zara high maintenance hain hum... Emotionally!!!"

ananya panday pati patni aur woh

Ananya’s character has been kept under wraps so far.

kartik aaryan ilms

The film will release on December 6.

