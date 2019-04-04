Parveen Babi birth anniversary: Rare photos of the Bollywood diva

Parveen Babi was probably the most glamorous actor Bollywood has ever had. She ruled tinseltown between 1970s and early 1980s, and worked with the top actors in a career spanning almost two decades. The model-turned-actor made her acting debut in 1973 with the film Charitra and went on to do nearly 50 films. Her most popular onscreen pairing was with Amitabh Bachchan with whom she delivered a dozen hits like Deewar, Namak Halaal, Shaan, Kaala Patthar and Suhaag. She was also the first Indian to appear on the cover of Time magazine. (Photo: Express Archives)