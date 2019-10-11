Toggle Menu Sections
Parth Samthaan, Hina Khan, Divyanka Tripathi and others join Ekta Kapoor’s success bash

Ekta Kapoor celebrated the success of her projects on all the three platforms, films, television and web on Thursday.

Ekta Kapoor hosted a star-studded party on Thursday in Mumbai. The occasion was the success of her projects on all the three platforms, films, television and web. Balaji Telefilms' Dream Girl earned Rs 135.25 crore, her TV show Kasautii Zindagi Kay is topping the TRP charts and AltBalaji's shows MOM and The Verdict have also been received well by the audience. Those who attended the party included big names from the television industry including Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandez, Hina Khan, Pearl V Puri, Krystle Dsouza, Hiten Tejwani, Sunny Leone and others. Scroll to see the photos. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya came along with husband Vivek Dahiya for Ekta Kapoor's party. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

Anita Hassanandani who is currently seen as a contestant on the celebrity dance reality show Nach Baliye shared inside photos and videos from the party.

Kasauti Zindagi Kay actor Pooja Banerjee shared photos and thanked Ekta Kapoor for organising such a fun party for her team. She posed for a photo with Hina Khan. (Photo: Pooja Banerjee/Instagram)

Pooja Banerjee and Parth Samthaan had a great time at the party. Karan Singh Grover also posed for a photo with Pooja,

Sunny Leone looked gorgeous as she arrived for the party with husband Daniel Weber. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

The new Komolika Aamna Sharif looked chic in her red outfit. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

Karishma Tanna and Sumeet Vyas were also present at Ekta Kapoor's success bash. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

We also spotted best friends Ritwik Dhanjani and Karan Wahi at the party. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

Television couples Varun Bhadola-Rajeshwari Sachdev and Apurva Agnihotri-Shilpa Saklani at Ekta Kapoor's party. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

