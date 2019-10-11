Parth Samthaan, Hina Khan, Divyanka Tripathi and others join Ekta Kapoor’s success bash

Ekta Kapoor hosted a star-studded party on Thursday in Mumbai. The occasion was the success of her projects on all the three platforms, films, television and web. Balaji Telefilms' Dream Girl earned Rs 135.25 crore, her TV show Kasautii Zindagi Kay is topping the TRP charts and AltBalaji's shows MOM and The Verdict have also been received well by the audience. Those who attended the party included big names from the television industry including Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandez, Hina Khan, Pearl V Puri, Krystle Dsouza, Hiten Tejwani, Sunny Leone and others. Scroll to see the photos. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)