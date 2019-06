Vicky Kaushal reposted filmmaker Aditya Dhar's Instagram post. In his post, Dhar shared that he started shooting for Uri: The Surgical Strike exactly a year before, on June 8. "The best Roller Coster ride I will ever be on! ❤️❤️❤️ Exactly a week before the shoot (2nd June 2018) we were sitting at our office balcony and waiting for a final call on ‘if URI is happening or not’. I still remember how tense and stressed everyone was and how desperately we were making efforts to somehow cut costs," wrote Dhar in his post.