Parineeti Chopra is having a gala time in London with her family. The Uunchai actor is on a vacation mode with her parents Pawan Chopra, Reena Malhotra Chopra and brothers Sahaj and Shivang. Scroll to see the photos.
"I’m beginning to look a lot like christmas. 🤣🎄🤶📸 @reenachopra.art," wrote Pari with this click. (Photo: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram)
When the actor tunred into a 'snowman'. (Photo: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram)
Pari posed with her brothers Sahaj Chopra and Shivang Chopra, and wrote, "Eldest but the shortest." (Photo: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram)
Shivang Chopra shared this photo taken by Parineeti and wrote, "Whats Ben Happening? 😁" (Photo: Shivang Chopra/Instagram)
Parineeti's mom Reena Malhotra Chopra shared this photo and wrote, "Autumn, you provide the perfect background!! #holidayvibes @parineetichopra @pawanchopra01." (Photo: Reena Malhotra Chopra/Instagram)
Parineeti Chopra's dad's post caption read, "Sometimes you have to be a tourist .#london #londonlife #towerbridge." (Photo: Pawan Chopra/Instagram)
Sharing this candit click with pari, senoir Chopra wrote, "Free consultation and expert advice on what to shop!" (Photo: Pawan Chopra/Instagram)