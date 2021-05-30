5 / 11

In the 2000 released film Hera Pheri, Paresh Rawal's Baburao Ganpatrao Apte role became a hit. He won the Filmfare Best Comedian Award for this role. He reprised his role as Baburao in the sequel to the film Phir Hera Pheri made in the year 2006, which was also successful at the box office. (Photo: Express Archive)