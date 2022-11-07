Singer Palak Muchhal tied the knot with her long-term boyfriend and music composer Mithoon Sharma on November 6. The couple shared the first photos from their D-day via social media. (Photo: Palak Muchhal/Instagram)
The couple shared the wedding photos on Instagram with identical captions, which read, "आज हम दो सदैव के लिये एक हुए । And forever begins… ♥️." (Photo: Palak Muchhal/Instagram)
Palak wore a red lehenga while Mithoon wore a beige sherwani for the wedding. (Photo: Palak Muchhal/Instagram)
Later in the evening, Palak Muchhal and Mithoon Sharma greeted the media as they hosted a few industry friends and family members at their wedding reception. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
The couple was all smiles as they posed together. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Sonu Nigam was seen at Palak Muchhal and Mithoon's reception. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Tulsi Kumar, who was a part of the couple's big day, shared this inside photo. (Photo: Tulsi Kumar/Instagram)
Here's another photo shared by Tulsi Kumar from Palak Muchhal and Mithoon's reception. (Photo: Tulsi Kumar/Instagram)
Neeti Mohan came with her husband Nihar Pandya. (Photo: Neeti Mohan/Instagram)
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla with Palak Muchhal and Mithoon Sharma. (Photo: Rubina Dilaik/Instagram)
Armaan Malik all smiles at Palak Muchhal-Mithoon Sharma's reception. (Photo: Armaan Malik/Instagram)
Palaash Muchhal shared this slefie with her sister and the happy bride Palak Muchhal. (Photo: Palaash Muchhal/Instagram)
Palak Muchhal and Mithoon Sharma were all smiles. (Photo: Palaash Muchhal/Instagram)