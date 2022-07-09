1 / 8

Paheli (2005) Based on a Rajasthani folk tale, this Amol Palekar film starring Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji follows the story of a ghost who falls in love with a woman and takes the disguise of her husband. The film is a remake of Mani Kaul’s original film titled Duvidha and also takes inspiration from Kannada film, Nagamandala which is about a serpent who takes up the disguise of a man to be with the woman he loves. It was in turn based on a Girish Karnad play of the same name. (Photo: Movie Poster)