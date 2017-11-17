1 / 8

Deepika Padukone's upcoming film Padmavati is embroiled in controversies much before its release but the actor is not letting all of it hinder the promotions of the period drama. Recently, the young brigade of Sony Television's Super Dancer Chapter 2 was excited to have Deepika as a special guest on their show. The young contestants left no chance to have a gala time with the actress and also learned a step or two of the popular Padmavati song Ghoomar. After Super Dancer 2, probably the actress will next shoot for a special episode of Bigg Boss 11 with Salman Khan and Shahid Kapoor. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)