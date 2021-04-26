Latest news
- Surge hits a new peak, Centre approves 551 oxygen plants for govt hospitals in districts
- Ex-chief of SSB Arun Chaudhary dies of Covid
- Joe Biden, Kamala Harris assure India of support in fight against COVID-19
- EC dismisses Mamata allegation against special observers
- Oscars 2021 winners list: Chloe Zhao takes Best Director, Daniel Kaluuya bags the Best Supporting Actor
- Uttar Pradesh: ‘Government hospitals can’t turn away Covid patients, state to bear pvt hospital cost’
- In medicare hub, 45 percent critical care Covid beds cannot be used due to oxygen crisis
- State after state shut down special Covid centres just before 2nd wave
- Paul panel said explore ‘Plan B’: Ramp up oxygen for 6 lakh new cases a day
- Explained: What’s changed in second wave
- Nation shaken, says PM; US, UK, EU pledge help on vaccines to oxygen
- Follow LIVE updates on seventh phase of Bengal polls
Oscars 2021: Nomadland wins big, here is the complete winners listUpdated: April 26, 2021 10:30:47 am
- In the mining villages of Raniganj, broken roads, homes—and system
- EntertainmentOscars 2021’s: Academy pays tribute to Irrfan Khan, Bhanu Athaiya, Sushant Singh Rajput and Rishi Kapoor
- EntertainmentOscars 2021 winners list: Chloe Zhao creates history by winning Best Director, as Nomadland bags Best Picture trophy
- TrendingHospital turns wedding venue for Covid positive patient in Kerala
- TrendingHundreds show up in Nebraska to fight over the name ’Josh’
- SportsAbhinav Bindra writes: 'IPL cricketers can't be totally blind/deaf to COVID-19'
- SportsSRH vs DC: David Warner's errors and Kane Williamson's Super Over agony
- OpinionThe SC must rethink its order on deportation of Rohingya refugees
- Explained: What’s changed in second wave
- LifestyleOscars 2021: Netizens are loving Regina King's Louis Vuitton metallic gown
- TechnologyApple Podcast Subscriptions: All your questions answered