Entertainment Gallery Orange is the New Black Season 7 premiere: Natasha Lyonne, Laverne Cox and others attend the event Orange is the New Black final season's premiere was held in New York recently. Natasha Lyonne, Laverne Cox, Alysia Reiner, Jason Biggs, Yael Stone, Laura Prepon and others attended the event. One of Netflix's most popular TV series Orange is the New Black has come to a close with its season 7. The comedy drama took inspiration from the book Orange Is the New Black: My Year in a Women's Prison written by Piper Kerman. The final season has evoked highly positive critical reception with a 95 per cent score at Rotten Tomatoes. A premiere for the final season was held in New York recently. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Laverne Cox, who played the role of inmate Sophia Burset in the series, attended the premiere. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Alysia Reiner, Natalie "Fig" Figueroa in the series, was also present at the venue. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Jason Biggs, known for playing Larry Bloom in Orange is the New Black was present with his wife and actor Jenny Mollen. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Yael Stone who plays Lorna Morello on the show posing for the cameras at the premiere. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Laura Prepon, known for playing the role of Alex Vause in OITNB, also attended the event. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Natasha Lyonne, who apart from playing Nicky Nichols in OITNB is also known for Netflix's own Russian Doll, was also clicked at the premiere. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)