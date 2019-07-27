Orange is the New Black Season 7 premiere: Natasha Lyonne, Laverne Cox and others attend the event

One of Netflix's most popular TV series Orange is the New Black has come to a close with its season 7. The comedy drama took inspiration from the book Orange Is the New Black: My Year in a Women's Prison written by Piper Kerman. The final season has evoked highly positive critical reception with a 95 per cent score at Rotten Tomatoes. A premiere for the final season was held in New York recently. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)