It has been a year that most of us have stayed at home, with masks becoming a part of life and work from home becoming the new normal. In times like this, films, TV and OTT became our means to escape, allowing us to forget that we are in the middle of a pandemic for a few moments. The entertainment industry, however, was badly impacted too – theatres closed down, shootings were halted, TV shows were cancelled and daily wage workers wondered where their next meals were coming from. This week marks the anniversary of the lockdown and we revisit how this one year has changed the people who create entertaining content and we, who consume it.