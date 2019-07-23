Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Quentin Tarantino and others attend Once Upon a Time in Hollywood LA premierehttps://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/once-upon-a-time-in-hollywood-premiere-quentin-tarantino-leonardo-dicaprio-5844403/
Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Quentin Tarantino and others attend Once Upon a Time in Hollywood LA premiere
Quentin Tarantino's ninth film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood recently premiered in Los Angeles. Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Quentin Tarantino among others were photographed in attendance.