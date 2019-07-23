Toggle Menu Sections
Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Quentin Tarantino and others attend Once Upon a Time in Hollywood LA premiere

Quentin Tarantino's ninth film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood recently premiered in Los Angeles. Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Quentin Tarantino among others were photographed in attendance.

Quentin Tarantino's ninth film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and has since become one of the most anticipated films, given the great reviews. The makers recently held a premiere in Los Angeles which saw Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Quentin Tarantino among others in attendance. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Director Quentin Tarantino graced the Los Angeles premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Margot Robbie plays actor Sharon Tate in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will mark the first collaboration of Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt. (Photo: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood/Twitter)

Stranger Things actor Maya Hawke attended the event. Maya's mother Uma Thurman has worked with Tarantino in movies like Kill Bill and Pulp Fiction. (Photo: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood/Twitter)

Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio posed for photographers at the premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. (Photo: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood/Twitter)

Britney Spears descended at the premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky were present at the premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

