8 / 8

Sharing the photo, Kalyani Priyadarshan wrote, "I’ve always been taught that Onam is about sharing happiness and being thankful for our blessings. This year, I am extremely thankful to all the nurses, who have worked non-stop to give selfless care, allowing countless COVID patients to be back home for Onam. ♥️So I feel proud to dedicate my Onam Pookolam to our nurses- for their love, care & support through this pandemic and always. I hope you guys will also join me in this small gesture to show our thanks.☺️." (Photo: Kalyani Priyadarshan/Instagram)