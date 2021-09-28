15 / 15

Mouni Roy's fans are waiting to see her in her next big film, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The film stars some big names like stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Nagarjuna Akkineni, along with Mouni in pivotal roles. (Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)