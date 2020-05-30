1 / 8

TV actor Jennifer Winget has been winning hearts ever since she stepped into the television world. Be it her role of a meek Sneha Bajaj in Kasauti Zindagii Kay, an honest, no-nonsense doctor Riddhima Gupta in Dill Mill Gayye or her role of an obsessive lover in Beyhadh, Jennifer has impressed the viewers on the small screen. Today, on her birthday, we go through her some of the most memorable roles on TV. (Express Archive Photo)