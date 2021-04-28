3 / 10

Irrfan was known for his everyman roles and that is a decision he took consciosly. Talking to Indian Express, he said, “When I started out in movies, I observed that there was a kind of disparity which comes when you watch a film, and you start feeling that the on-screen creatures are special and you (the viewer) are a substandard creature.” Irrfan said that for him the most important thing was to “communicate that whatever I am doing, I am not special, it is possible for you (the viewer). Only then it is worthwhile to be an actor.” (Photo: Instagram/Irrfan Khan)