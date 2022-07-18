6 / 7

Bajirao Mastaani: You did not just root for Kashibai because she was the easier of the three to feel sorry for. Chopra made sure that despite her limited scenes, one felt the scorch of her dilemma - torn between her love for a man who has never wronged her and his decision to love another woman. Priyanka registered restrained anger, graceful vengeance, solemn duty and ultimately heartbreaking pain after finally realising the opportunity of playing a Bhansali heroine pining in love and longing. (Photo: Movie Still)