1 / 7

Dwayne Johnson is one of the precious few professional wrestlers who made a fruitful transition to Hollywood. One of the most bankable actors in Hollywood right now, Johnson has carefully chosen characters that suit his persona and abilities. He is part of several successful film franchises and will be joining the genre of movies that is most profitable right now -- comic-book movies. Though he is known for his wrestling career and movies, few know he was also a promising football (the North American one) prospect. As he celebrates his 48th birthday today, have a look at some of his older photos. (Photo: Dwayne Johnson/Calgary Stampeders/Instagram/Twitter)