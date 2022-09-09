12 / 13

Back in 2019, on the red carpet of HT Most Stylish Awards, Twinkle was asked about Akshay's style and she replied in her own quirky and witty way. At the event, when Akshay was asked how much his wife Twinkle influences his style and he replied that it is 100 per cent. Twinkle said, "He has more shoes than me. He's got pants- pink, green, lilac, dark purple, yellow." The superstar was quite surprised by her revelation and asked her, "Didn't you tell me to buy that?" To which Mrs. Funnybones joked, "I did. But, I didn't tell you to buy the whole rainbow." While Akshay tried to defend himself, Twinkle didn't stop and shared that Akshay has at least 350 pairs of shoes. (Photo: Twinkle Khanna/Instagram)