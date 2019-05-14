Toggle Menu Sections
On a lighter note: Actor Ashish Vidyarthi dons the role of a clownhttps://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/on-a-lighter-note-actor-ashish-vidyarthi-dons-a-clowns-role-5726602/

On a lighter note: Actor Ashish Vidyarthi dons the role of a clown

Ashish Vidyarthi, a national award-winning actor, is donning the role of a clown for a film.

On a lighter note: Actor Ashish Vidyarthi dons a clown's role

Actor Ashish Vidyarthi with CT Biju, a professuional entertainer, who has acted in several movies, during the shooting of a short film at Rambo Circus in Pune. (Express photo: Arul Horizon)

On a lighter note: Actor Ashish Vidyarthi dons a clown's role

Vidyarthi, a national award-winning actor, dons the role of a clown for the short film. (Express photo: Arul Horizon)

On a lighter note: Actor Ashish Vidyarthi dons a clown's role

Ashish Vidyarthi is particularly known for his antagonist and character roles. (Express photo: Arul Horizon)

On a lighter note: Actor Ashish Vidyarthi dons a clown's role

He is known for his work in more than 10 languages. (Express photo: Arul Horizon)

On a lighter note: Actor Ashish Vidyarthi dons a clown's role

His recent works include Aligarh, kick 2 and Haider. (Express photo: Arul Horizon)

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Assam HSLC 10th result 2019: Date and time confirmed
2 Social media can help kids explore talent and find a community online
3 India will miss Rishabh Pant in World Cup, says Sourav Ganguly