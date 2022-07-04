Must Read
- Face to face first time since Shiv Sena rebellion, MVA takes on Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis
- Tale of 2 whips of 2 Sena factions, both accuse each other of disobeying them
- Nupur Sharma hearing judge slams social media opinions, says Parliament should regulate
- In Gujarat, Covid crisis brings estranged couples together for second chance
- Fratricide by mentally ill BSF man: Court of Inquiry orders action against five
- Bengal teacher recruitment: Shock, denial at homes of those sacked by High Court
- 3 dead, 3 critically wounded in shooting at Denmark mall
- Anil Sahasrabudhe: 'The economy can’t run only on computer science or electronics, it requires engineering too'
- Kohli teases but luckless, Pujara makes his own luck to tighten India's grip on the match
Vikram, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Rai: Here are the official posters of Ponniyin Selvan 1July 4, 2022 3:48:31 pm
Best of Express
- CitiesDevelopment and Hindutva on our agenda: Shinde after trust vote win
- Cities‘True, the new govt is formed by ED…’: Fadnavis’ remarks after trust vote
- EntertainmentBollywood box office report 2022: RRR and KGF 2 reigned as big stars bombed
- EntertainmentBobby Deol on rehearsing for Gupt's 'Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela': 'Itni rehearsal karta tha ki meri pant...'
- TrendingAfter ‘Kaali’ poster sparks outrage online, filmmaker asks to use #loveyouLeenamanimekalai
- Trending#Indigo trends on Twitter, memes poke fun at 'mass bunk'
- SportsEngland vs India 5th Test Day 4 Live Score and Updates
- Sports'Two very competitive people doing what they love': Jonny Bairstow plays down Virat Kohli incident
- OpinionAfter Ukraine, the new energy disorder
- How Kerala has struggled to identify buffer zones around its protected forests
- LifestyleDermatologist tries Priyanka Chopra’s DIY lip scrub; gives verdict on its effectiveness
- TechnologyXiaomi 12S, Xiaomi 12S Ultra launch Live updates