Nysa Devgan parties with Mahikaa Rampal, Ahan Shetty and Banita Sandhu in London, see photosAugust 9, 2022 2:43:40 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Shinde & Fadnavis walk the tightrope, CM pacifies those overlooked
- CitiesUP Police arrest Shrikant Tyagi, man accused of abusing Noida woman
- EntertainmentKoffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'
- EntertainmentVidya Balan says it's 'unfortunate' that Mission Mangal was seen as 'an Akshay Kumar film', comments on Bollywood films 'bombing terribly'
- TrendingWith dhol beats and procession, Odisha family performs last rites of pet dog. Watch video
- Trending‘Need to get this talent on the fast track’: Tamil Nadu boy's skills win Anand Mahindra's praise
- SportsBronze medallist Jaismine's passion: Fuelled by legend of Asian Games champ Hawa Singh, boxing uncles, a spartan academy
- SportsRecipe for Gold: Ice baths for Lakshya, brother’s rice & dal for Satwik, Lamb for Chirag, Nandos’ grilled chicken, and manic ab workouts + Italian for Sindhu
- OpinionFreebie, subsidy, compensation: Let's reset the terms of debate
- 'Quit India': when Indians took to streets with vow to 'Do or Die'
- Lifestyle'From 59.4 to 55.1 kg': Genelia Deshmukh opens up about her inspiring fitness journey
- TechnologyXiaomi Smart Air Fryer review: A ‘smarter’ way to ‘fry’ those chips