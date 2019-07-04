Entertainment Gallery Inside Nusrat Jahan’s wedding reception West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee, actor Raima Sen and others marked their presence at Nusrat Jahan's wedding reception in Kolkata. Actor-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan and husband Nikhil Jain hosted a wedding reception in Kolkata on Thursday. The reception was attended by the who's who of West Bengal. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee blessed the couple. (Photo: APH Images) Nushrat Jahan, who contested from Basirhat as a Trinamool Congress candidate, married Kolkata-based businessman Nikhil Jain in June this year. (Photo: APH Images) The wedding was attended by Mimi Chakraborty, who contested from Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency in 2019 Indian general election as a Trinamool Congress candidate. (Photo: @yash_mimi_simran/Instagram) Actor Raima Sen looked beautiful at the wedding reception. (@tollyonline/Instagram) Bengali actor Abir Chatterjee clicked at the reception. (@tollyonline/Instagram)