Inside Nusrat Jahan’s wedding

Actor-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan's wedding took place in the Turkish town of Bodrum in the presence of family and close friends. Nusrat looked stunning at the wedding. Scroll to see photos.

Inside Nusrat Jahan wedding

Actor-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan tied the knot with Kolkata-based businessman Nikhil Jain. Nusrat's wedding took place in the Turkish town of Bodrum in the presence of family and close friends.

Nusrat, Nikhil Jain wedding

Sharing this picture, Nusrat Jahan wrote, "Towards a happily ever after with @nikhiljain09 ❤️." (Photo: Nusrat Jahan/Instagram)

Nusrat Jahan, Nikhil Jain wedding

Nusrat Jahan looked stunning at the wedding. (Photo: tollyplanetbangla/Instagram)

Nusrat Jahan, Nikhil Jain wedding

The couple complemented each other. (Photo: tollyplanetbangla/Instagram)

Nusrat Jahan, Nikhil Jain wedding

Nusrat Jahan shared this click on her Instagram story. (Photo: Nusrat Jahan/Instagram)

Nikhil Jain

Nikhil Jain shared a few clicks on his social media account. (Photo: Nikhil Jain/Instagram)

Nikhil Jain with friend

Nikhil Jain posed with a friend. (Photo: Nikhil Jain/Instagram)

Nusrat Jahan with father

Nusrat Jahan posted a pre-wedding click featuring herself and her father. She wrote, "U taught me humanity.. took each n every care of my happiness.. i will nvr let u and ur principles down.. I love u Daddy... May all daughters get a father like u.. Happy fathers day..!!." (Photo: Nusrat Jahan/Instagram)

Nusrat Jahan haldi

Nusrat Jahan looked beautiful at her haldi ceremony too. (Photo: tollyplanetbangla/Instagram)

Nusrat, Swaraj Parakh

Nusrat Jahan all smiles at her haldi function. (Photo: Swaraj Parakh/Instagram)

Nusrat, Prosenjit Dutta

Here is another click from the ceremony. (Photo: Prosenjit Dutta/ Instagram)

Mimi Chakraborty

Nusrat Jahan's close friend Mimi Chakraborty, TMC MP from Jadavpur, was also a part of the wedding. She shared a click earlier with the caption, "#njaffair All set"

Nikhil Jain haldi

Nikhil Jain's friend shared this click from the haldi ceremony. (Photo: Prateek Bajoria/Instagram)

Nusrat photos

Nusrat Jahan earlier shared these pictures and wrote, "No caption on my mind...!! Need ur blessings.. like always..!! #thenjaffair." (Photo: Nusrat Jahan/Instagram)

Nusrat, Swaraj Parakh

"All set to roll... @nusratchirps #mereyaarkishaadihai #thenjaffair," read the caption of this click. (Photo: Swaraj Parakh/Instagram)

Nusrat engagement ring

Sharing a picture of her engagement ring, Nusrat Jahan wrote, "When reality is finally better than ur dreams, the best thing to hold on to in life... is each other..!! @nikhiljain09." (Photo: Nusrat Jahan/Instagram)

