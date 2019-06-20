Entertainment Gallery Inside Nusrat Jahan’s wedding Actor-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan's wedding took place in the Turkish town of Bodrum in the presence of family and close friends. Nusrat looked stunning at the wedding. Scroll to see photos. Actor-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan tied the knot with Kolkata-based businessman Nikhil Jain. Nusrat's wedding took place in the Turkish town of Bodrum in the presence of family and close friends. Sharing this picture, Nusrat Jahan wrote, "Towards a happily ever after with @nikhiljain09 ❤️." (Photo: Nusrat Jahan/Instagram) Nusrat Jahan looked stunning at the wedding. (Photo: tollyplanetbangla/Instagram) The couple complemented each other. (Photo: tollyplanetbangla/Instagram) Nusrat Jahan shared this click on her Instagram story. (Photo: Nusrat Jahan/Instagram) Nikhil Jain shared a few clicks on his social media account. (Photo: Nikhil Jain/Instagram) Nikhil Jain posed with a friend. (Photo: Nikhil Jain/Instagram) Nusrat Jahan posted a pre-wedding click featuring herself and her father. She wrote, "U taught me humanity.. took each n every care of my happiness.. i will nvr let u and ur principles down.. I love u Daddy... May all daughters get a father like u.. Happy fathers day..!!." (Photo: Nusrat Jahan/Instagram) Nusrat Jahan looked beautiful at her haldi ceremony too. (Photo: tollyplanetbangla/Instagram) Nusrat Jahan all smiles at her haldi function. (Photo: Swaraj Parakh/Instagram) Here is another click from the ceremony. (Photo: Prosenjit Dutta/ Instagram) Nusrat Jahan's close friend Mimi Chakraborty, TMC MP from Jadavpur, was also a part of the wedding. She shared a click earlier with the caption, "#njaffair All set" Nikhil Jain's friend shared this click from the haldi ceremony. (Photo: Prateek Bajoria/Instagram) Nusrat Jahan earlier shared these pictures and wrote, "No caption on my mind...!! Need ur blessings.. like always..!! #thenjaffair." (Photo: Nusrat Jahan/Instagram) "All set to roll... @nusratchirps #mereyaarkishaadihai #thenjaffair," read the caption of this click. (Photo: Swaraj Parakh/Instagram) Sharing a picture of her engagement ring, Nusrat Jahan wrote, "When reality is finally better than ur dreams, the best thing to hold on to in life... is each other..!! @nikhiljain09." (Photo: Nusrat Jahan/Instagram)