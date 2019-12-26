9 / 10

"Yesterday I realised how it is still of utmost importance to spread awareness about HIV and the taboos around it. This misconception of HIV being spread by touching, needs to go. These kids deserve to be cared for and be given the same basic respect any human being gets in the mainstream society. They are as normal as we are. It was a lovely afternoon spent with these amazing babies and I got reminded of how tiny our problems are, issues so petty we waste our time indulging. Couldn’t have had a better Christmas celebration but here at the Desire Society with em ; we sang & danced & played dumcharades & reminisced school’s secret Santa days.Love & love , Sir Sherlock , his Watson & plenty of Christmas cheers!" Mouni Roy shared on Instagram. (Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)