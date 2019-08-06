Toggle Menu Sections
Nusrat Jahan is having the time of her life in Maldives

Nusrat Jahan has been sharing photos from her dreamy vacation in Maldives on Instagram.

Actor-politician Nusrat Jahan is on a vacation with husband Nikhil Jain. She has been sharing photos from her dreamy vacation in Maldives on Instagram. Scroll to see new photos from her holiday.

Nusrat Jahan's husband Nikhil Jain has turned photographer for his beautiful wife.

"Paradise in your eyes in any paradise @nusratchirps," wrote the Kolkata based businessman as he shared an adorable click of himself with his wife.

Nikhil Jain also shared a selfie with Nusrat Jahan.

Earlier too, Nusrat Jahan has shared pictures from her Maldives vacation.

