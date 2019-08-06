Entertainment Gallery Nusrat Jahan is having the time of her life in Maldives Nusrat Jahan has been sharing photos from her dreamy vacation in Maldives on Instagram. Actor-politician Nusrat Jahan is on a vacation with husband Nikhil Jain. She has been sharing photos from her dreamy vacation in Maldives on Instagram. Scroll to see new photos from her holiday. Nusrat Jahan's husband Nikhil Jain has turned photographer for his beautiful wife. Nusrat Jahan husband’s Nikhil Jain also shared a photo of them together and captioned it, "The sun shines best on you! @nusratchirps." Also Read | Nusrat Jahan enjoys holiday at beachside destination "Paradise in your eyes in any paradise @nusratchirps," wrote the Kolkata based businessman as he shared an adorable click of himself with his wife. Nikhil Jain also shared a selfie with Nusrat Jahan. "Set the sun in style," wrote Bengali actor Nusrat Jahan as she enjoyed the scenic beauty of Maldives. Also Read | Nusrat Jahan celebrates Sindhara Dooj with husband Nikhil Earlier too, Nusrat Jahan has shared pictures from her Maldives vacation.