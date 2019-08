Actor-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan tied the knot with Kolkata-based businessman Nikhil Jain on June 19, 2019. Today, the actor celebrates the festival of Sidhara Dooj for the first time after marriage and is elated with all the arrangements that have been done for her on the occasion. The Bengali actor has posted photos from the festivities on her Instagram account. Scroll down to see all the lovely pictures.