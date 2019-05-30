Entertainment Gallery Best Instagram photos of actor-politician Nusrat Jahan Bengali actor-politician Nusrat Jahan won the Basirhat seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. Nusrat Jahan won with a huge majority from the Basirhat constituency in the recently held Lok Sabha election. While Nusrat opts for understated style for her political appearances, her social media accounts suggest that she is as glamorous as any other celebrity. Scroll onto see the best Instagram photos of Nusrat Jahan. (Photo: Nusrat Jahan/Instagram) Nusrat Jahan began her journey as a model after winning the beauty contest Miss Kolkata in 2010. (Photo: Nusrat Jahan/Instagram) She made her acting debut with Bengali film Shotru (2011). After a gap of two years, she did her second project titled Khoka 420. (Photo: Nusrat Jahan/Instagram) Her other notable films are Khiladi, Sondhe Namar Agey, Jamai 420, Har Har Byomkesh, Power, Zulfiqar, One, Crisscross and Kekor Kirti. (Photo: Nusrat Jahan/Instagram) Nusrat Jahan joined active politics in 2019. On March 12, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that Nusrat would contest from Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency. (Photo: Nusrat Jahan/Instagram) Nusrat Jahan defeated her nearest rival BJP’s Sayantan Ghosh by getting 54.6 per cent of the total vote in her constituency. (Photo: Nusrat Jahan/Instagram) After her successful political debut, Nusrat Jahan tweeted, "Thanks to my lovely people of Basirhat. You are my family — my strength. Thank you for all your blessings and support. I dedicate myself to service of our nation. Looking forward to carry many more development work for #BasirhatConstituency." (Photo: Nusrat Jahan/Instagram) Before the elections, both Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty had sparked off a number of memes and jokes for contesting the elections. But their win proved everyone wrong. (Photo: Nusrat Jahan/Instagram) Post her win, Nusrat Jahan posed outside the Parliament of India. She shared this photo on Instagram and captioned it as, "A new beginning..!! I thank @mamataofficial and people of my Basirhat constituency to have belief in me." (Photo: Nusrat Jahan/Instagram) Nusrat Jahan's next film is Seven, also starring Yash. (Photo: Nusrat Jahan/Instagram)