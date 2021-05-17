Most read
- Narada bribery case: 2 ministers, 1 MLA arrested, Mamata rushes to CBI office
- Explained: In Cyclone Tauktae, a continuing new trend from the Arabian Sea
- Covid is airborne, scientists say; Now authorities think so, too
- Microsoft conducted probe on Bill Gates’s involvement with employee
- Situation in control, prepared for third wave, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath
- Top Indian virologist quits government panel after airing differences
- Asuran actor Nitish Veera dies of Covid-19 at 45
12 best photos of birthday girl Nushrratt BharucchaUpdated: May 17, 2021 4:53:10 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Miniscule cases of bleeding, clotting post vaccination in India: Govt
- Explained: How does 2-DG, DRDO’s new oral drug for Covid-19, work?
- EntertainmentJugal Hansraj on 25 years of Papa Kahte Hain and how Ghar Se Nikalte Hi was made: 'I wanted to shoot the song before the movie'
- EntertainmentNushrratt Bharuccha birthday: When she played a girl with superpowers in TV show Seven
- Trending'Where is the rest of the girl?': This viral optical illusion is baffling social media
- TrendingMemes galore on Twitter as students wait for final decision on CBSE Class 12 Board exams
- SportsDarshil Shah: Meet the brain behind the bamboo bat
- How Leicester's owner bucked trend of fan hostility in Premier League
- OpinionWhat blinded government to the devastating second wave of Covid?
- Can a single lightning flash kill 18 elephants? Science says yes
- Lifestyle'Pray for Myanmar': Miss Universe contestant holds powerful sign while walking the ramp
- TechnologyRedmi Note 10S review: Good phone, but...