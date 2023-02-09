Nothing, just Sara Ali Khan and her ‘number1’ person Amrita Singh
February 9, 2023 16:18 IST
February 9, 2023 16:18 IST
1 / 10
Sara Ali Khan shares a warm bond with her mom Amrita Singh. As the actor celebrates her 65th birthday, we are here with some beautiful photos of this mom-daughter duo. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)
2 / 10
"Happiest Birthday to my whole world 🌎 🌌💕👩👦," wrote Sara with her birthday post for mom Amrita. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)
3 / 10
"Thank you for always being my rock (sometimes by cushion 💗), my moral compass, my mirror (pun intended 😛) and my aspiration. #strength #inspiration #purpose #number1," added Sara Ali Khan. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)
4 / 10
Amrita Singh was married to actor Saif Ali Khan from the year 1991 to 2004. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)
5 / 10
Amrita and Saif have two kids together, Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)
6 / 10
Sara Ali Khan often finds her travel buddy in her mom Amrita. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)
7 / 10
Sara and Amrita Singh have also shared screen for some commercials. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)
8 / 10
Last year on Mother’s Day, Sara shared a loved-up post for her 'Mummy'. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)
9 / 10
"Loved you since I was in your tummy 🤰," she wrote. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)
10 / 10
"P.S I love the fact that you’ve visited every set of mine ❤️To make you proud is why I try to shine ✨," concluded Sara. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)