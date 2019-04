Pooja Bhatt took to Twitter and gave her verdict on No Fathers in Kashmir. She wrote, "The strength of #NoFathersInKashmir is that it does not attempt to provoke a response. It just lays the truth in front of you,unadulterated & bare. Seen through the mesmerising eyes of #ZaraWebb & #ShivamRaina Kashmir breathes,bleeds yet thrives.Respect! @Soni_Razdan @ashvinkumar" (Photo: APH Images)