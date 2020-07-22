- Follow Coronavirus LIVE Updates
- Varavara Rao taking undue benefit of pandemic to seek bail: NIA to Bombay HC
- Gujarat Covid tally crosses 50,000, Bhavnagar, Rajkot emerge concerns
- Maharashtra: Active Covid caseload share drops in 8 dists in a month, rises in 24 others
- Virus strikes down Shravani mela, set to send economy of Bihar town to ICU
- Explained: Cough droplets travel longer when it’s cold & humid–new Covid model
- 1 in 5 in Delhi sero-survey developed antibodies, indicating spread of virus
- Cases surge, 23 trains run full Monday, down from 80 in early July
Nithiin’s pre-wedding festivities begin, check out engagement photoUpdated: July 22, 2020 4:53:09 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- LIVE: Six-day lockdown in Kashmir; Delhi’s next sero survey in Aug
- Ashok Gehlot's brother target of ED raids in fertiliser scam
- EntertainmentTeam Dil Bechara pays musical tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput
- TrendingVideo of elderly couple dancing to ‘Ghaghra’ is a social media hit
- TrendingA US firm is making limited edition 'Shah bars' to honour Indian-origin CDC official
- SportsWashington Redskins could become Red Wolves, but there is a catch
- SportsBen Stokes at the summit: 487 mins, a 70m dash and a breakthrough
- OpinionTime for ambivalence is over. India must formally revive Quad, seek its expansion
- How to read the serological survey results from Mumbai and Delhi
- LifestyleFrom maxi dress to sari: Vidya Balan continues e-promoting Shakuntala Devi
- TechnologyOnePlus Nord first impressions