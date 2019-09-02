Entertainment Gallery Anil Kapoor, Yuvraj Singh, Hardik Pandya and others attend Ambani’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebration On Monday night, the Ambanis threw a big bash to mark the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Here's everyone who attended the celebration. While the whole country is busy welcoming Lord Ganesha to their homes on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Mukesh and Nita Ambani threw a bash to mark the special day. Here Nita Ambani is seen with her daughter Isha Ambani. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) We spotted Anil Kapoor at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) Yuvraj Singh snapped at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) Hardik Pandya made his presence felt at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) Isha Koppikar and husband Timmy Narang clicked at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) Anu Malik turned up for the festivities with his family. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) Nita Ambani greets the guests. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) Guests make their way to the Ambani residence. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ajit Agarkar and wife Fatima Ghadially at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) Vaibhavi Merchant looked lovely in the traditional attire. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)