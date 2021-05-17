1 / 13

This year, the Rohit Shetty-hosted reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will see Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Nikki Tamboli, Vishal Aditya Singh, Aastha Gill, Sana Makbul, Anushka Sen, Mahekk Chahal, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Varun Sood and Sourabh Raj Jain as contestants. Scroll to see the latest photos of the contestants from the shooting location Cape Town. (Photo: Nikki Tamboli, Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram)