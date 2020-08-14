1 / 13

Telugu actor Niharika Konidela got engaged to her long-time boyfriend Chaitanya Jonnalagadda on Thursday. The ceremony, which took place in Hyderabad, was attended by Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela, Allu Arjun, Allu Sneha, Sai Dharam Tej, Kalyan Dhev and Panjaa Vaishnav Tej among others. Scroll to see photos of Niharika Konidela's engagement.