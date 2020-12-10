17 / 20

Naga Babu wrote with the photo, "To the Friends & Family... It means the world to us that you are here to share in our wedding celebration... We are to fortunate to have each one of you in our lives and feel honored that you are here to be with us. Thank you All for your love, smiles and moments you shared with us. Dear Chay & Niha....With Whole heart for the Whole Life #nischay." (Photo: Naga Babu Konidela/Instagram)