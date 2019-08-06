Toggle Menu Sections
Celebrity social media photos: Shraddha Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Nia Sharma and others

shraddha kapoor in saaho

Shraddha Kapoor shared stills from Saaho's romantic track "Enni Soni". The actor looked gorgeous in her red gown. (Photo: Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram)

rohit shetty announces khatron ke khiladi 10

Rohit Shetty shared a photo on Instagram and wrote, "EVERYTHING YOU EVER WANTED IS ON THE OTHER SIDE OF FEAR... Khatron ke khiladi season 10 begins today in Bulgaria." (Photo: Rohit Shetty/Instagram)

sonakshi sinha on dance deewane

Sonakshi Sinha promoted Mission Mangal on dance reality show Dance Deewane. (Photo: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram)

akshay kumar madhuri dixit

Madhuri Dixit and Akshay Kumar are all smiles on the sets of Dance Deewane. (Photo: Madhuri Dixit/Instagram)

nia sharma vacations

Nia Sharma is on a vacation in Pondicherry. (Photo: Nia Sharma/Instagram)

anita hassanandani with husband rohit reddy

Anita Hassanandani's husband Rohit Reddy posted an adorable photo with a caption that read, "On a serious note, i am so fortunate to have you by my side. You r my healing machine, my therapy and my path to recovery! Love u babydoll @anitahassanandani"

jackky bhagnani music label launch

"Yesterday was everything I had dreamed of and even better! I launched my dream project #JjustMusic and I cannot thank everyone enough for supporting me throughout this. This is just the beginning... Exciting things coming up," Jackky Bhagnani wrote alongside a photo he shared on Instagram. (Photo: Jackky Bhagnani/Instagram)

