Selvaraghavan did not leave a chance to praise Suriya. Calling him a director's actor, the director said, "Suriya was keen to improvise all the time even though certain shots demanded more than 20 takes. That was the huge strength of NGK. Suriya is a director's actor. As for the film, when SR Prabhu came to me, they told me they needed a Selvaraghavan film. That made me very happy."